CATC MSTC Course

The Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) trains U.S. Soldiers on basic combat casualty care at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) in Vilseck, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
