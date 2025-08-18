Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC MSTC Course [Image 1 of 6]

    CATC MSTC Course

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) trains U.S. Soldiers on basic combat casualty care at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) in Vilseck, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

