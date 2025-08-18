Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Tonga during Pacific Partnership 25 [Image 5 of 6]

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Tonga during Pacific Partnership 25

    TONGA

    06.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Steelworker 2nd class, Thomas Bade, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, inspects scaffolding before Seabees begin work on June 30, 2025, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo By Construction Electrician Constructionman Natashya Martinez)

