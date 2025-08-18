NMCB 4 Seabees in Tonga during Pacific Partnership 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Electrician Constructionman Noah Martinez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, removes debris from the project site on June 27, 2025, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo By Construction Electrician Constructionman Natashya Martinez)