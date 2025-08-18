NMCB 4 Seabees in Tonga during Pacific Partnership 25

Construction Electrician Constructionman Noah Martinez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, removes debris from the project site on June 27, 2025, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo By Construction Electrician Constructionman Natashya Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9271778
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-N0818-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|TO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
