Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo

A Czech explosive ordnance disposal technician holds a solid disrupter round used for improvised explosive ordnance disablement during a training scenario at the Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. The scenario provided realistic, hands-on training to refine identification and neutralization techniques for a simulated IED. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)