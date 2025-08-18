Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo [Image 2 of 2]

    Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A Czech explosive ordnance disposal technician holds a solid disrupter round used for improvised explosive ordnance disablement during a training scenario at the Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. The scenario provided realistic, hands-on training to refine identification and neutralization techniques for a simulated IED. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 07:35
    Photo ID: 9271774
    VIRIN: 250820-F-GL460-1269
    Resolution: 5666x3770
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo
    Readiness
    Stronger Together
    IED Rodeo
    NATO
    EOD

