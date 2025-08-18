Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo

A Czech explosive ordnance disposal technician holds a solid disrupter round used for improvised explosive ordnance disablement during a training scenario at the Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. The scenario provided realistic, hands-on training to refine identification and neutralization techniques for a simulated IED. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9271774
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-GL460-1269
|Resolution:
|5666x3770
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
