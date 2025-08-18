Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Czech explosive ordnance disposal technician prepares an improvised explosive device disruptor during a training scenario at the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. EOD teams across NATO trained together to maintain operational readiness by learning tactics, techniques, and procedures from allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)