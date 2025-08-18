A Czech explosive ordnance disposal technician prepares an improvised explosive device disruptor during a training scenario at the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. EOD teams across NATO trained together to maintain operational readiness by learning tactics, techniques, and procedures from allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9271773
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-GL460-1145
|Resolution:
|7504x5003
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.