Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025 [Image 27 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    A U.S. Army Soldier qualifies for the M4 Carbine during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Squads from across the European theater are competing for the opportunity to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a contest of marksmanship and tactical skill, the event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership, and fosters confidence, growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 04:21
    Photo ID: 9271616
    VIRIN: 250820-A-MQ729-3011
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025 [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download