U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2025

U.S. Army Soldier qualifies for the M4 Carbine during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Squads from across the European theater are competing for the opportunity to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. More than a contest of marksmanship and tactical skill, the event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership, and fosters confidence, growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)