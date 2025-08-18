U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program

Alison Dilworth, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Saudi Arabia. delivers remarks during a ceremony to formalize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s entry into the 115-nation Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2025. Under the SPP, Indiana and Oklahoma National Guardsmen will train with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces counterparts to build collective readiness to enhance regional stability and advance global security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
