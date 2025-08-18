Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, joins Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, chief of general staff, Saudi Arabian Armed Forces; Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino, Oklahoma’s adjutant general; Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Muennich, Indiana’s adjutant general, and senior enlisted leaders for a ceremony to formalize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s entry into the 115-nation Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2025. Under the SPP, Indiana and Oklahoma National Guardsmen will train with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces counterparts to build collective readiness to enhance regional stability and advance global security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9271554
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-VX744-1180
    Resolution: 6645x4430
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: RIYADH, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program
    U.S., Saudi Arabia strengthen ties through State Partnership Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Steve Nordhaus
    Saudi Arabia
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download