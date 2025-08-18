Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA Soldiers Attend MOBEX Closing Ceremony for UFS 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    KATUSA Soldiers Attend MOBEX Closing Ceremony for UFS 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Reserve Korean Augmentee to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldiers applaud during the closing ceremony for the mobilization exercise (MOBEX) at the NCO academy in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on August 21,2025. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)

    This work, KATUSA Soldiers Attend MOBEX Closing Ceremony for UFS 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #KATUSA
    #8thArmy
    #UlchiFreedom
    #UFS25

