KATUSA Soldiers Attend MOBEX Closing Ceremony for UFS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Brent Kinney, G-37 Training and Exercise (TREX) Director, gives a speech to Reserve Korean Augmentee to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldiers during the closing ceremony for the mobilization exercise (MOBEX) at the NCO academy in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on August 21,2025. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)