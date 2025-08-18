Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, incoming commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, renders honors to Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman during the ceremony, signifying the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 19:14
    Photo ID: 9270863
    VIRIN: 250821-M-EF648-1547
    Resolution: 5992x3995
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025
    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Cederholm
    2025
    Change of Command
    CoC
    Wortman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download