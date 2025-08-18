I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the command senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers the I MEF organizational colors during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman during the ceremony, signifying the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)