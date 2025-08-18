Eagle Brigade Competes in All Army Shooting Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, compete in the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship from March 9 to March 15, 2025 at Fort Benning, Georgia. All of the Army's best shooters were there to compete, and 181st MFTB competitors had the opportunity to recieve the most up-to-date, advanced marksmanship training from the best shooters in the Army. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos)