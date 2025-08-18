Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Brigade Competes in All Army Shooting Competition [Image 6 of 12]

    Eagle Brigade Competes in All Army Shooting Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, compete in the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship from March 9 to March 15, 2025 at Fort Benning, Georgia. All of the Army's best shooters were there to compete, and 181st MFTB competitors had the opportunity to recieve the most up-to-date, advanced marksmanship training from the best shooters in the Army. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos)

