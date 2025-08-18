Prime BEEF Week strengthens JBER civil engineer readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Scherer, the deputy Engineering Flight commander assigned to the 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, observes his team during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Week training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 23, 2025. Prime BEEF units are designed to rapidly respond worldwide in support of agile combat employment to provide engineering expertise and emergency services. Annual Prime BEEF Week training focuses on skills required to establish, sustain, protect, and recover bases for the employment of joint and multinational operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)