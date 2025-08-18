Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prime BEEF Week strengthens JBER civil engineer readiness [Image 24 of 31]

    Prime BEEF Week strengthens JBER civil engineer readiness

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Theodore, the noncommissioned officer in charge of workforce management assigned to the 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, defends an entry control point during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) Week training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 23, 2025. Prime BEEF units are designed to rapidly respond worldwide in support of agile combat employment to provide engineering expertise and emergency services. Annual Prime BEEF Week training focuses on skills required to establish, sustain, protect, and recover bases for the employment of joint and multinational operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 17:50
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prime BEEF Week strengthens JBER civil engineer readiness [Image 31 of 31], by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prime BEEF
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    PACAF
    Alaska
    611th Civil Engineer Squadron

