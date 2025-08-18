A HH60M Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopter of the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescues three hikers from the Princess Lake area of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness on Aug 17, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9270509
|VIRIN:
|250817-Z-A3532-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|488.51 KB
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Montana Army National Guard Rescues Three Hikers From Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
