    Montana Army National Guard Rescues Three Hikers From Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness [Image 2 of 3]

    Montana Army National Guard Rescues Three Hikers From Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness

    MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A HH60M Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopter of the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescues three hikers from the Princess Lake area of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness on Aug 17, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9270509
    VIRIN: 250817-Z-A3532-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 488.51 KB
    Location: MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Montana Army National Guard Rescues Three Hikers From Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness

    Montana Army National Guard Rescues Three Hikers From Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness

