NAVSUP WSS community outreach in Harrisburg, Philadelphia

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support held community outreach events at the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg and at the Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia to promote the 250th anniversary of the founding of America's Navy and Marine Corps, answer questions about military service and talk about how NAVSUP WSS integrates the supply chain to keep our warfighters ready for their mission.