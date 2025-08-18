Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS community outreach in Harrisburg, Philadelphia [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP WSS community outreach in Harrisburg, Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support held community outreach events at the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg and at the Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia to promote the 250th anniversary of the founding of America's Navy and Marine Corps, answer questions about military service and talk about how NAVSUP WSS integrates the supply chain to keep our warfighters ready for their mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 9270277
    VIRIN: 250821-D-N1901-1339
    Resolution: 2048x1369
    Size: 746.19 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS community outreach in Harrisburg, Philadelphia [Image 3 of 3], by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP WSS community outreach in Harrisburg, Philadelphia
    NAVSUP WSS community outreach in Harrisburg, Philadelphia
    NAVSUP WSS community outreach in Harrisburg, Philadelphia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download