    Doan Brook Meeting and Site Visit with NEORSD [Image 5 of 5]

    Doan Brook Meeting and Site Visit with NEORSD

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Buffalo District's Environmental Analysis and Planning teams met with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and members of the Doan Brook Partnership to review the findings of the environmental analysis team, Aug. 14, 2025, Cleveland, Ohio.
    After the in-office meeting, the group conducted a site visit of certain areas throughout Doan Brook to visually go over the findings and recommendations presented by the EA team. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 9270070
    VIRIN: 250814-A-VR700-2005
    Resolution: 5229x3486
    Size: 11.01 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doan Brook Meeting and Site Visit with NEORSD [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Environmental Analysis
    Doan Brook
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Cleveland

