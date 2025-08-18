Doan Brook Meeting and Site Visit with NEORSD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Buffalo District's Environmental Analysis and Planning teams met with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and members of the Doan Brook Partnership to review the findings of the environmental analysis team, Aug. 14, 2025, Cleveland, Ohio.

After the in-office meeting, the group conducted a site visit of certain areas throughout Doan Brook to visually go over the findings and recommendations presented by the EA team. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)