181st MFTB Promotes Soldier

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Bull with Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, is promoted to Sergeant First Class during a promotion ceremony held on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 17, 2024. His promotion demonstrates his steadfast dedication to the Army and his ability to excel as a leader. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)