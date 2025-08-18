Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB Promotes Soldier [Image 1 of 3]

    181st MFTB Promotes Soldier

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Bull with Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, is promoted to Sergeant First Class during a promotion ceremony held on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 17, 2024. His promotion demonstrates his steadfast dedication to the Army and his ability to excel as a leader. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

