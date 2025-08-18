Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Allied aircraft fly together over Riga, Latvia – demonstrate readiness and unity [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S., Allied aircraft fly together over Riga, Latvia – demonstrate readiness and unity

    RIGA, LATVIA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft and Allied fighter jets flew in formation over the Monument of Freedom in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 19, 2025. The Bomber Task Force Europe exercise demonstrated NATO air forces’ ability to operate together anywhere, anytime. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 9269490
    VIRIN: 250819-F-F3253-1004
    Resolution: 17681x11542
    Size: 14.07 MB
    Location: RIGA, LV
    This work, U.S., Allied aircraft fly together over Riga, Latvia – demonstrate readiness and unity [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

