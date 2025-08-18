U.S., Allied aircraft fly together over Riga, Latvia – demonstrate readiness and unity

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft and Allied fighter jets flew in formation over the Monument of Freedom in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 19, 2025, as part of Bomber Task Force Europe, demonstrating NATO air forces’ ability to operate together anywhere, anytime.



The U.S. B-1B Lancer flew in formation with two Hungarian and Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, demonstrating Allied integration fostered during an ongoing training deployment. The Hungarian Gripens are deployed to Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania in support of the NATO’s Air Policing mission.



"The security of the Baltic States and NATO's Eastern flank is the cornerstone of the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region,” Latvian Minister of Defence Andris Sprūds said. “Such U.S. and Allied flyover maneuvers clearly demonstrate NATO's presence in the region, transatlantic unity, and commitment to collectively strengthen the security of the Baltic State region."



During the deployment, U.S. bombers integrated with Norwegian and other Allied air forces to rehearse advanced tactics, share threat information in real time, and ensure the ability to maneuver freely even when access is contested. Each combined mission reinforces the coalition’s capacity to operate effectively in dynamic and high-threat environments.



Bomber Task Force Europe is part of a regular series of deployments that strengthen Allied readiness, deepen integration, and demonstrate credible, combat-ready airpower in support of the collective defense of the homeland and the Euro-Atlantic region.



