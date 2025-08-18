Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 shooters conduct the Combat Rifle and Pistol Excellence-in-Competition (EIC) matches at Camp Crowder, Missouri. The EIC match is a way for shooters to earn leg points toward the Distinguished Marksmanship Badge... a major lifetime honor in the marksmanship community.