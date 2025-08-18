Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition [Image 13 of 22]

    Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Janice Rintz 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    The Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 shooters conduct the Combat Rifle and Pistol Excellence-in-Competition (EIC) matches at Camp Crowder, Missouri. The EIC match is a way for shooters to earn leg points toward the Distinguished Marksmanship Badge... a major lifetime honor in the marksmanship community.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 09:00
    Photo ID: 9269467
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-NM740-1460
    Resolution: 3017x2011
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Readiness
    MAC
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    National Guard
    Army
    Marksmanship

