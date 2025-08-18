George Washington Sailors Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

Sailors, assigned to air department, participate in a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 21, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 07:33
Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
