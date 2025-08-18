Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Sailors Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    George Washington Sailors Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2025

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors, assigned to air department, participate in a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 21, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    This work, George Washington Sailors Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN73
    Philippine Sea
    Mass Casualty
    7thFleet
    Air

