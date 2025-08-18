ILNG TAG Match 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Kyler Newberry, Counter Intelligence Agent of Charlie Company, 260th Military Intelligence, fires the M-17 Pistol in the Rapid Pistol Close Quarter Battle Match as a part of The Adjutant General's (TAG) Match, Ill. National Guard - 2025 on Aug. 20, 2025, at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, Ill. The purpose of the TAG match is to improve Soldier’s marksmanship through competition and camaraderie. (Ill. National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Grandori)