    ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 7 of 12]

    ILNG TAG Match 2025

    MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Grandori 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Wiedmaier, Howitzer Section Chief of Alpha Company 1-122 Field Artillery Battery, fires the M-17 Pistol in the Rapid Pistol Close Quarter Battle Match as a part of The Adjutant General's (TAG) Match, Ill. National Guard - 2025 on Aug. 20, 2025, at Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, Ill. The purpose of the TAG match is to improve Soldier’s marksmanship through competition and camaraderie. (Ill. National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Grandori)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Location: MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
