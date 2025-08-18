Lt. Col. Adam Tobias honored during his retirement ceremony at the Ramstein Chapel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Adam Tobias is honored during his retirement ceremony at the Ramstein Chapel, Aug. 20, 2025. The ceremony recognized Tobias’ more than 20 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army and his contributions to Soldiers, Families, and the mission in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)