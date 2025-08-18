Lt. Col. Adam Tobias is honored during his retirement ceremony at the Ramstein Chapel, Aug. 20, 2025. The ceremony recognized Tobias’ more than 20 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army and his contributions to Soldiers, Families, and the mission in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9269250
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-KX519-2472
|Resolution:
|4463x6694
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Adam Tobias honored during his retirement ceremony at the Ramstein Chapel [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.