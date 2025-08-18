Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits Incirlik AB and engages with Airmen [Image 9 of 9]

    CMSAF visits Incirlik AB and engages with Airmen

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi delivers remarks during an all call at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 14, 2025. Flosi talked about what it means to serve in the profession of arms and how the Air Force is adapting to provide the most capable and ready Airmen to meet the future demands of our nation and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 03:42
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits Incirlik AB and engages with Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik AB
    39th ABW
    Türkiye
    CMSAF Flosi
    CMSAF

