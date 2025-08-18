CMSAF visits Incirlik AB and engages with Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, asks Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, a question during an all call at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 14, 2025. Flosi talked about what it means to serve in the profession of arms and how the Air Force is adapting to provide the most capable and ready Airmen to meet the future demands of our nation and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)