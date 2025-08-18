Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted the annual Glow Run outside Purdy Fitness Center August 15, 2025. Participants of all ages lighted the night with neon gear as they run, walk, or jog along the illuminated course, celebrating fitness, fun and community. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:42
    Photo ID: 9269128
    VIRIN: 250815-N-SG091-2004
    Resolution: 704x1024
    Size: 647.26 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run [Image 7 of 7], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run
    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run
    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run
    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run
    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run
    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run
    CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GLOW RUN
    Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download