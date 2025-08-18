CFAY MWR Hosts Glow Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted the annual Glow Run outside Purdy Fitness Center August 15, 2025. Participants of all ages lighted the night with neon gear as they run, walk, or jog along the illuminated course, celebrating fitness, fun and community. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)