    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Partners Participate in a Community Relations Event in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Partners Participate in a Community Relations Event in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 2025

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Royal Canadian Navy Sub Lt. Dylan Ross clears away brush during a community relations event at Sapuk Elementary School, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, Aug. 18, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 00:35
    VIRIN: 250818-N-JT705-2144
