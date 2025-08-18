Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Partners Participate in a Community Relations Event in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Specialist Ismael Hamilton, left, and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jocelyn Asebedo, right, clear away trash and debris during a community relations event at Sapuk Elementary School, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, August 18, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)