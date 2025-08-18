Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess Hosts Open Galley [Image 7 of 8]

    CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess Hosts Open Galley

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLLET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 21, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosted an Open Galley Event August 21, 2025. The installation's general mess opens its doors to the base community several times a year to foster community engagement: and allow Sailors to invite family and friends to experience the same meals they eat on base, helping to strengthen ties between service members and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 9269052
    VIRIN: 250821-N-FG395-1069
    Resolution: 4418x2946
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
