CFAY Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess Hosts Open Galley

FLLET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 21, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess hosted an Open Galley Event August 21, 2025. The installation's general mess opens its doors to the base community several times a year to foster community engagement: and allow Sailors to invite family and friends to experience the same meals they eat on base, helping to strengthen ties between service members and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)