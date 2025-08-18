CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night

ZUSHI, Japan (August 9, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted Steak Night at the Ikego Joint Use Field August 9, 2025. Families and patrons gathered at Ikego Joint Use Field to participate in activities such as carnival games, mechanical bull rides, line dancing, live music, and grilled food. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
