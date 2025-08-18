Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night [Image 5 of 7]

    CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (August 9, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted Steak Night at the Ikego Joint Use Field August 9, 2025. Families and patrons gathered at Ikego Joint Use Field to participate in activities such as carnival games, mechanical bull rides, line dancing, live music, and grilled food. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 23:45
    Photo ID: 9269004
    VIRIN: 250809-N-SG091-1003
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 941.67 KB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night [Image 7 of 7], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

