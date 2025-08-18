Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Cody Ford 

    9th Mission Support Command

    The 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific took part in Operation Tabula Rasa during the joint Air Force exercise Pineapple Thunder at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on 24 July 2025. The unit supported medical operations as part of the Prolonged Care Augmentation Detachment (PCAD), working side by side with Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Teams. The 1984th helped transfer patients from local hospitals, provided care when evacuations were delayed, and even cared for a military working dog. Their efforts showcased the vital role Army Reserve medical Soldiers play in keeping joint forces ready and mission capable.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 9268933
    VIRIN: 250724-A-RS492-6500
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa [Image 5 of 5], by Cody Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa
    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa
    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa
    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa
    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    9th MSC
    1984th USAH
    HAWAII
    ARMY
    RESERVE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download