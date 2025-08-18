1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific took part in Operation Tabula Rasa during the joint Air Force exercise Pineapple Thunder at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on 24 July 2025. The unit supported medical operations as part of the Prolonged Care Augmentation Detachment (PCAD), working side by side with Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Teams. The 1984th helped transfer patients from local hospitals, provided care when evacuations were delayed, and even cared for a military working dog. Their efforts showcased the vital role Army Reserve medical Soldiers play in keeping joint forces ready and mission capable.