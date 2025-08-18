1984th USAH Supports Joint Medical Operations During Operation Tabula Rasa

Photo By Cody Ford | The 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific took part in Operation Tabula Rasa during...... read more read more Photo By Cody Ford | The 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific took part in Operation Tabula Rasa during the joint Air Force exercise Pineapple Thunder at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on 24 July 2025. The unit supported medical operations as part of the Prolonged Care Augmentation Detachment (PCAD), working side by side with Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Teams. The 1984th helped transfer patients from local hospitals, provided care when evacuations were delayed, and even cared for a military working dog. Their efforts showcased the vital role Army Reserve medical Soldiers play in keeping joint forces ready and mission capable. see less | View Image Page

Honolulu, Hawaii – Soldiers from the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific played a critical role in Operation Tabula Rasa as the Prolonged Care Augmentation Detachment (PCAD) during the U.S. Air Force joint exercise Pineapple Thunder, held on July 24th . The event was preceded by a train-up day on July 23rd, where Soldiers conducted hands-on training with military medical equipment provided by Zoll military medical trainers and familiarized themselves with U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATTs) and their operations.



The PCAD mission is to strengthen Role 2 medical capabilities and support Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments (FRSDs) operating at the brigade level and higher. Designed to deliver prolonged critical care and enroute critical care when evacuation is delayed or denied, PCADs provide sustained patient care across the full spectrum of medical operations—from tactical field environments to transfers back to the Continental United States (CONUS).



During Pineapple Thunder, the PCAD significantly enhanced joint operations by expediting patient offloading from CCATTs, enabling faster turnaround for air medical teams. The 1984th Soldiers conducted patient transfers from Tripler Army Medical Center and Queen’s Medical Center, temporarily holding patients, decompressing facilities, and facilitating onward movement to Air Force evacuation platforms. The PCAD also provided medical care to a military working dog and managed simulated critically ill patients under CCATT oversight.



The 1984th USAH is slated to become the first Army Reserve unit to activate a PCAD, with the 325th PCAD officially standing up on 17 September 2026. In anticipation, the 1984th has already been tasked with providing personnel for PCAD support. For Operation Tabula Rasa, two PCAD teams were deployed—each consisting of two Physician Assistants (PAs), two Emergency Room Registered Nurses (RNs), two Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and two Combat Medics—ensuring robust and flexible medical capability in support of joint operations.



The participation of the 1984th USAH in Operation Tabula Rasa underscores the vital role of Army Reserve medical units in enhancing joint medical readiness and providing lifesaving care in complex operational environments.