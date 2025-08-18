Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational servicemembers participates in a Youth Conference at Chuuk State Auditorium August 19, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Maggy Mitzkewich, Clinical Nurse Specialist, center left, speaks about the dangers of Type 2 Diabetes in a Youth Conference at Chuuk State Auditorium House, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, Aug. 19, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)