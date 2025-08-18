Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational servicemembers participates in a Youth Conference at Chuuk State Auditorium August 19, 2025

    Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational servicemembers participates in a Youth Conference at Chuuk State Auditorium August 19, 2025

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Senator Perpetua Konman, Chairperson for Health and Social Affairs Committee in FSM Congress, second from left, poses for a group photo at a Youth Conference at Chuuk State Auditorium House, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, Aug. 19, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    INDOPACOM, PACFLT, C7F, DESRON31, CTF73, Navy Medicine

