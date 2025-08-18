Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition [Image 28 of 28]

    Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Janice Rintz 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Shooters at the Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition zeroed and competed in Reflexive Fire event on August 12, 2025 at Camp Crowder, Missouri. Reflexive Fire event is intended to asses the competitor's skill on multiple target engagements in a close quarter's environment.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9268258
    VIRIN: 250812-Z-NM740-1374
    Resolution: 6302x4201
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Janice Rintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    MAC
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    National Guard
    Army
    Marksmanship

