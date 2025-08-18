Shooters at the Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition zeroed and competed in Reflexive Fire event on August 12, 2025 at Camp Crowder, Missouri. Reflexive Fire event is intended to asses the competitor's skill on multiple target engagements in a close quarter's environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9268248
|VIRIN:
|250812-Z-NM740-1381
|Resolution:
|2811x1874
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 5 Competition [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Janice Rintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.